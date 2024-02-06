Daily roundup: Late police officer's allegations of being ostracised and unfairly held back found to be untrue — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Late police officer's allegations of being ostracised and unfairly held back found to be untrue: Shanmugam

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said in Parliament today (Feb 6) that he was reluctant and had "no choice" but to address some of the allegations the late Sergeant Uvaraja Gopal made last year

2. UK content creator's reaction to visiting Singapore sparks joy and amuses netizens

Some of us locals probably wouldn't even bat an eye when Gardens by the Bay is mentioned.

But to one excited tourist, it has been a dream to visit the attraction

3. Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in welcome 1st child

Congratulations are in order for South Korean celebrity couple Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in

4. Singaporean tourist left in tears after Korean uncle slams rubbish bin lid on her hand

A Singaporean woman was taught a painful lesson on garbage disposal in South Korea, after a man allegedly slammed a bin lid down on her hand for disposing her rubbish in the wrong bin

