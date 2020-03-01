Daily roundup: Malaysian woman who lost 30kg felt weak and unhappy until she started lifting weights - and other top stories today

PHOTO: The Star/ Asia News Network
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights

Ellyse Ng has been eyeing the weight section of her gym for about two weeks now but never dared step foot on it... » READ MORE

2. Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg

Photo: Weibo/AHTV

A drink driver who caused his date to lose her leg in a car crash has agreed to pay all of her medical bills — but only if she marries him... » READ MORE

3. Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant​

Photo: Stomp

Faulty kitchen equipment resulted in Stomp contributor Ow and his family being served uncooked chicken at Lao Huo Tang restaurant in Jem shopping mall on Dec 3... » READ MORE

4. Joey Wong an 'ugly duckling' and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?

Photo: Instagram/wangzuxian_joeywong (left), Weibo (right)

The ethereal beauty of Joey Wong is the stuff of legends, and long after the actress has retired, her looks still has fans gushing... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

