Daily roundup: Man gives Katong residents free haircuts at void deck for Christmas — and other top stories today

1. Man gives Katong residents free haircuts at void deck for Christmas

In a bid to spread some cheer this festive season, one man decided to give free haircuts to residents in Katong.

Aidan James Loo shared the process in a video posted to TikTok on Christmas Eve (Dec 24), which has garnered over... » READ MORE

2. Home instead of asset: Woman doesn't regret buying 50-year-old flat

You may have seen a video of this cosy home on social media and wondered why the owner bought a 50-year-old HDB flat.

"This is the pathway to financial ruin" and "It's a big no for me" were some of the comments on... » READ MORE

3. 2, including 17-year-old, arrested for snatch theft on Christmas Eve within 4 hours

Two males, aged 17 and 20, were arrested by the police on Wednesday (Dec 24) for their suspected involvement in a case of snatch theft.

The alleged crime happened at about... » READ MORE

4. 52-year-old man found dead in Punggol flat, months after wife died from cancer

The decomposed body of a 52-year-old man was found in his Punggol flat on Monday (Dec 22), months after his wife succumbed to cancer.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police confirmed that they received... » READ MORE