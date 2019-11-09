Daily roundup: Mistress sued for $2m says lover's wife bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her - and other top stories today

PHOTO: The Straits Times
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her

The woman who is being sued for $2 million by her former lover told the High Court on Monday (Sept 9) that the businessman's wife had bribed her tenant to get access to her bank book... » READ MORE

2. 4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent

Photo: Shin Min Daily News

A police spokesman told TNP yesterday they were alerted to the incident at about 8.30pm, and have arrested four people aged 14 to 25 for rioting... » READ MORE

3. Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems

Photo: Screengrab

Worried that the mooncakes stacking up at home would go to waste, the man, only known as Wang, had taken to consuming at least three to four mooncakes a day... » READ MORE

4. Melissa Faith Yeo charged with insulting public servants

Photo: The New Paper

Yeo, 33, faces four charges of insulting a public servant or public service worker under the Protection from Harassment Act... » READ MORE

