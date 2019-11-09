Daily roundup: Mistress sued for $2m says lover's wife bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
The woman who is being sued for $2 million by her former lover told the High Court on Monday (Sept 9) that the businessman's wife had bribed her tenant to get access to her bank book... » READ MORE
2. 4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
A police spokesman told TNP yesterday they were alerted to the incident at about 8.30pm, and have arrested four people aged 14 to 25 for rioting... » READ MORE
3. Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Worried that the mooncakes stacking up at home would go to waste, the man, only known as Wang, had taken to consuming at least three to four mooncakes a day... » READ MORE
4. Melissa Faith Yeo charged with insulting public servants
Yeo, 33, faces four charges of insulting a public servant or public service worker under the Protection from Harassment Act... » READ MORE