Daily roundup: Nail salon takes 'convenience at your fingertips' quite literally - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Nail salon takes 'convenience at your fingertips' quite literally with their viral design

To everyone's amusement, the customer proceeds to pay for the manicure session by waving her thumb - which has a credit card chip embedded on it - over the payment dock. Amazingly, the payment gets accepted...» READ MORE

2. Jung Joon-young quits as K-pop sex scandal spreads

Photo: AFP

Jung Joon-young, 30, announced his immediate retirement from showbusiness amid allegations he shot and shared sexual imagery without his partners' consent...» READ MORE

3. Murder suspect allegedly hacked boss to death after being fired twice

Photo: The New Paper

As Mr Lin lay in a pool of blood on the floor, Yee allegedly turned the chopper on himself. He reportedly sustained deep wounds on his chest and left wrist...» READ MORE

4. Son helps sad dad turn new donut business into sweet success - through one tweet

Photo: Twitter/BillysDonuts

A concerned son tweeted a photo of his dad who looked lonely when no customer showed up in their newly opened donut shop in Missouri City, Texas. The next day, customers started flowing into their store. The family had all their goodies completely sold out...» READ MORE