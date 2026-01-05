Daily roundup: PM Wong speaks with Trump as Singapore, US celebrate 60th anniversary of bilateral ties — and other top stories today

PM Wong speaks with Trump as Singapore, US celebrate 60th anniversary of bilateral ties

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong kicked off the first working day of 2026 with a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jan 2).

In a statement on Friday night, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the two leaders noted that this year marks the 60th anniversary… » READ MORE

2. Super Junior tells Singapore fans at 20th anniversary concert: 'Change your life but don't change your idol!'

K-pop group Super Junior dialled up the nostalgia and kicked off the new year with a bang at their Super Show 10 concerts, giving Singapore Elfs (fandom name) a weekend to remember.

After an explosive performance at Countdown 2026 at The Kallang, the nine-member group… » READ MORE

3. Another 2 Singaporeans caught for littering in JB under new anti-littering laws

Another two Singaporeans have been caught littering in Johor Bahru under new anti-littering laws which came into effect on Jan 1.

Earlier on Jan 1, a Singaporean tourist was reportedly among three people booked for littering in public… » READ MORE

4. 'Too cute': Netizens gush over CNY decorations made by seniors at eldercare centre

Have you started shopping for Chinese New Year yet?

If you're on the hunt for festive ornaments to usher in the Year of the Horse, Carer, a daycare centre for the elderly in Singapore… » READ MORE

