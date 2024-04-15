Daily roundup: RSAF's new helicopters, now fully operational, have saved lives, supported flood relief operations - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. RSAF's new helicopters, now fully operational, have saved lives, supported flood relief operations

The Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) new birds might have achieved full operational capability (FOC) only this week, but the H225M and CH-47F have already seen their fair share of action... » READ MORE

2. Lawrence Wong set to become Singapore's Prime Minister in May

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, 51, will become Singapore's fourth Prime Minister on May 15, 2024.

Wong will be sworn into office at 8pm that day... » READ MORE

3. 'Singapot': Cambodia's water-spewing seahorse draws comparisons with Merlion

The Kampot province in Cambodia has been gaining attention of late, largely due to its latest tourist attraction.

On Kampot Bay sits a seahorse statue with water spewing out of its mouth, drawing parallels to the Merlion statue in Singapore... » READ MORE

4. 'I smell oil every day': Buangkok residents complain of foul air from 8 exhaust pipes on rooftop of neighbouring mall

Residents in a Buangkok HDB block have been left fuming following the installation of exhaust pipes on the rooftop of a neighbouring mall.

One resident surnamed Sun complained about the smell of oil and smoke emanating from the exhaust pipes which are visible from her flat window... » READ MORE

