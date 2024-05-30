Daily roundup: SBS Transit driver trapped in seat after collision involving lorry and another bus — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. SBS Transit driver trapped in seat after collision involving lorry and another bus

An SBS Transit driver had to be rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after he was trapped in his seat when the vehicle rammed into a lorry on Thursday (May 30) morning... » READ MORE

2. Parent appalled at Primary 6 model compositions book with 'clear explanation' of murder

One parent has hit out at an English assessment book for providing a "model composition" about a murder that she thought was too graphic for primary school-aged children... » READ MORE

3. No chicken never mind: Jacelyn Tay delighted with SIA's service recovery

Some mistakes end up being hidden blessings.

Former actress Jacelyn Tay took to Instagram yesterday (May 29) to share an incident that happened on her Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight to Frankfurt, Germany... » READ MORE

4. Time to get packing: Skyscanner launches tool to help travellers save big on their vacation

Wanting to snap a good deal is one thing but knowing how to do so can be a completely different matter, especially when it comes to budgeting for a vacation... » READ MORE

