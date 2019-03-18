Daily roundup: Signalling system in Hong Kong MTR collision also behind Joo Koon MRT station crash - and other top stories today

Two trains collided at Singapore's Joo Koon station in 2017, injuring 38 people. SelTrac signalling system had been in use at the time.

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Signalling system blamed for Hong Kong MTR collision was also behind 2017 crash at Joo Koon station

SelTrac, also known as communications-based train control (CBTC), was installed on Singapore's East West MRT line. In late 2017, two trains collided at the line's Joo Koon station while carrying passengers...» READ MORE

2. Videos of driver giving PM Lee's son a ride posted online: 2 men assisting with investigations​



Photo: The Straits Times

In the videos, a 31-year-old Singaporean man had offered and given Mr Li Yipeng a ride in his private car...» READ MORE

3. Woman in Singapore dies 5 days after getting botox injections​



Photo: Lianhe Wanbao

The woman suffered seizures and went into cardiac arrest shortly after receiving the cosmetic treatment, Lianhe Wanbao reported...» READ MORE

4. Mother's 17-hour ordeal in search for missing sons



Photo: Facebook/Singapore Police Force

It all started when she was at a friend's birthday party on the night of March 8 and got a call from her former husband...» READ MORE