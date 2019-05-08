Daily roundup: Singer Bii reveals secret girlfriend he's been dating for years - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singer Bii reveals secret girlfriend he's been dating for years

Ladies, another eligible bachelor is off the market. Mandopop singer Bii has confirmed that he's taken, following reports last week that he moved in with Jessie, his secret girlfriend of many years... » READ MORE

2. Sammo Hung didn't have strength to carry his grandsons, daughter-in-law reveals in talk show



Photo: YouTube/VIU TV

Many of us may remember him as a kung fu legend in Hong Kong films, but age has caught up with 'Big Brother' Sammo Hung... » READ MORE

3. Lazada customer alerts site of allegedly fraudulent activity after receiving a key ring instead of keyboards



Photo: Facebook/Howard Toh

“It is no longer safe,” declared Howard Toh about shopping on Lazada in a Facebook post that has since gone viral after he recounted his experience last Saturday... » READ MORE

4. Vicki Zhao casts Li Nanxing in her new web drama



Photo: Instagram/vicki_zhaowei

The local actor revealed the good news in a radio interview with 96.3 Hao FM on May 7, where he also shared that he has signed a contract with Vicki's management company, which would net him more work opportunities in China... » READ MORE