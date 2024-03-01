Daily roundup: Swensen's opens its world-first international buffet at Changi Airport, includes 48 rotating ice cream flavours - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Swensen's opens its world-first international buffet at Changi Airport, includes 48 rotating ice cream flavours

Feeling ravenous before your flight? Luckily for you, there's now a new food option at the airport for you to fill your belly... » READ MORE

2. Edmund Chen ready to return to acting after 20-year hiatus as daughter Yixin wants 'some space'

Edmund Chen shared that he chose to leave at the height of his acting career to devote more time to their children.

PHOTO: Instagram/Edmund Chen

Over 30 years ago, when ex-Mediacorp actor Edmund Chen and his veteran actress wife Xiang Yun had their first child Chen Xi, they were both at the peak of their careers... » READ MORE

3. Geylang cat cafe called out in viral video found to have no licence, owner says he underestimated task

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it had already received several reports on the neglect of cats at I Love Cat Cafe.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Zigzagzooey

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is looking into a cat cafe in Geylang that has been operating without an animal exhibition licence... » READ MORE

4. Here for Taylor Swift? Blackpink's Lisa seen in Singapore

PHOTO: X/Teamlisaindia, Instagram/Lisa

Another superstar is in town, and netizens speculate that she's here to attend The Eras Tour concert... » READ MORE

