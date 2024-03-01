Daily roundup: Swensen's opens its world-first international buffet at Changi Airport, includes 48 rotating ice cream flavours - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Swensen's opens its world-first international buffet at Changi Airport, includes 48 rotating ice cream flavours
Feeling ravenous before your flight? Luckily for you, there's now a new food option at the airport for you to fill your belly... » READ MORE
2. Edmund Chen ready to return to acting after 20-year hiatus as daughter Yixin wants 'some space'
Over 30 years ago, when ex-Mediacorp actor Edmund Chen and his veteran actress wife Xiang Yun had their first child Chen Xi, they were both at the peak of their careers... » READ MORE
3. Geylang cat cafe called out in viral video found to have no licence, owner says he underestimated task
The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is looking into a cat cafe in Geylang that has been operating without an animal exhibition licence... » READ MORE
4. Here for Taylor Swift? Blackpink's Lisa seen in Singapore
Another superstar is in town, and netizens speculate that she's here to attend The Eras Tour concert... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com