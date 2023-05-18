Daily roundup: Taiwanese actor stir-fries and eats wife's placenta - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Taiwanese actor stir-fries and eats wife's placenta after she gave birth
Benji Wang took a bite of the placenta and said: "I think it tastes a little like pig's liver"... » READ MORE
2. Too fast, too furious? Car owners in modified rides pulled over during Fast X movie premiere
With the movie Fast X premiering in Singapore soon, it seems we have our very own Fast X Singapore edition... » READ MORE
3. 'We are kicking everyone off the team': Singapore Overwatch esports team in turmoil after accusations of toxicity
The team representing Singapore for the upcoming Overwatch World Cup announced a complete overhaul of their roster after conflict arose from within... » READ MORE
4. 'Miss you as always': Woman texts late mum on Mother's Day, receives reply from someone who also lost their mum
Pamminnie told AsiaOne that this experience gave her the "shock of [her] life"... » READ MORE