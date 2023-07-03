Daily roundup: Tay Ying impresses viewers with performance as drug addict in Shero — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Tay Ying impresses viewers with performance as drug addict in Shero

She joined show business as a second-generation celebrity and Tay Ying is proving she is not just riding on her parents' coattails.

In her latest drama series Shero, the local actress – whose parents are veteran actors Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang – plays bodyguard Xinya who's also a drug addict... » READ MORE

2. 'Leave my family alone': Shanmugam says allegation of his son awarded SLA contract for Ridout Road properties 'utterly false'

Law and Home Affairs minister K Shanmugam has said that the allegation that his son was awarded a contract to renovate the Ridout Road state properties is "utterly false and defamatory".

Responding to a clarification Member of Parliament Nadia Ahmad Samdin (PAP-Ang Mo Kio GRC) raised in Parliament on Monday (July 3)... » READ MORE

3. Man in Hougang brandishes 2 knives at shop assistants who asked him to remove his junk

Two isn't always better than one – especially not when they're knives pointed at you.

A man has been arrested after he allegedly wielded two knives and threatened two shop assistants in Hougang, Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday (July 2)... » READ MORE

4. Missed Kiaraakitty's maid cafe? Get other special services at this pop-up cafe on Aug 26

For many, friendly, courteous staff are the bare minimum at eateries, and anything less warrants a bad online review.

But believe it or not, some people out there actually enjoy terrible customer service... » READ MORE

