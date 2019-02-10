Daily roundup: Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
The absurd amount of hoarded garbage had turned the house into a trash mountain range of sorts, with multiple junk piles taller than Dhamin and friends... » READ MORE
2. Tommy Koh laments that Singapore is a First World country with Third World citizens
Many Singaporeans lack the civic-mindedness that citizens of an advanced country should have, he said on Tuesday (Oct 1)... » READ MORE
3. Malaysian thieves target parked vehicles of those who work in Singapore
The syndicate members usually monitor the daily movements of potential victims and strike at an opportune time... » READ MORE
4. 'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister
"Make it challenging. Make it doable, I agree. But what I don't understand is the cruel decision to make it so unreasonably tough that children came out crying, deflated, demoralised and crushed."... » READ MORE