Daily roundup: Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard - and other top stories today

1. ​Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish

The absurd amount of hoarded garbage had turned the house into a trash mountain range of sorts, with multiple junk piles taller than Dhamin and friends... » READ MORE

2. ​Tommy Koh laments that Singapore is a First World country with Third World citizens

Tommy Koh was speaking at the Singapore Bicentennial Conference, organised by the Institute of Policy Studies. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Many Singaporeans lack the civic-mindedness that citizens of an advanced country should have, he said on Tuesday (Oct 1)... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian thieves target parked vehicles of those who work in Singapore

PHOTO: Pixabay

The syndicate members usually monitor the daily movements of potential victims and strike at an opportune time... » READ MORE

4. 'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister

PHOTO: Facebook/serene.engyeo, ongyekung

"Make it challenging. Make it doable, I agree. But what I don't understand is the cruel decision to make it so unreasonably tough that children came out crying, deflated, demoralised and crushed."... » READ MORE