Daily roundup: Trump-Kim summit 2019 in disarray as talks cut short - and other top stories today

Feb 28, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Trump-Kim summit 2019 in disarray as talks cut short

The first signs of trouble with the two-day summit in Hanoi came just past noon, when the White House told pool reporters a planned working lunch had been called off... » READ MORE

2. Woman hit by falling door at Alexandra Central Mall requires surgery for injuries

A 47-year-old woman who was hit by a falling door at a carpark in Alexandra Central Mall on Sunday (Feb 24) is now in intensive care in hospital... » READ MORE

3. Leon Lai marries for second time: Report

The Heavenly King was spotted at an airport in the United States with Wing and their 10-month-old daughter, with reports saying that they secretly got married in San Francisco... » READ MORE

4. 3 Chinese men 'beat woman to death to expel snake devil'

Hu Ruijuan, 33, died after being beaten with a whip in what the court heard was a ritual intended to cure her daughter's illness... » READ MORE

