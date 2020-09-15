Daily roundup: Unused power bank spontaneously explodes in Tampines condo - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Unused power bank spontaneously explodes in Tampines condo

A woman was rudely awakened when a power bank which was not being used exploded and caught fire in her Tampines condo... » READ MORE

2. 'We have clearly failed': Property agents apologise for cultural appropriation in flat showcase video

PHOTO: Facebook/Jasen & Shiqi

PropNex Realty agents who go by their collective name Jasen & Shiqi were the subject of online brickbats after a YouTube video they produced went viral for less-than-positive reasons... » READ MORE

3. Man to be charged with murder after allegedly pummelling elderly man to death at Beach Road

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

The victim was conveyed unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and was subsequently pronounced dead on the same day... » READ MORE

4. Indonesians made to dig graves as punishment for not wearing face masks

PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Eight people in Gresik regency, East Java, were ordered by local authorities to dig graves for those who have died of Covid-19 as punishment for not wearing face masks in public... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com