Daily roundup: Unused power bank spontaneously explodes in Tampines condo - and other top stories today

1. Unused power bank spontaneously explodes in Tampines condo
A woman was rudely awakened when a power bank which was not being used exploded and caught fire in her Tampines condo... » READ MORE
2. 'We have clearly failed': Property agents apologise for cultural appropriation in flat showcase video
PHOTO: Facebook/Jasen & Shiqi
PropNex Realty agents who go by their collective name Jasen & Shiqi were the subject of online brickbats after a YouTube video they produced went viral for less-than-positive reasons... » READ MORE
3. Man to be charged with murder after allegedly pummelling elderly man to death at Beach Road
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
The victim was conveyed unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and was subsequently pronounced dead on the same day... » READ MORE
4. Indonesians made to dig graves as punishment for not wearing face masks
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Eight people in Gresik regency, East Java, were ordered by local authorities to dig graves for those who have died of Covid-19 as punishment for not wearing face masks in public... » READ MORE