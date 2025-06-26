Daily roundup: We ranked the most unhinged ways our friends have said 'no' to drugs — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. We ranked the most unhinged ways our friends have said 'no' to drugs

You don't need us to tell you that consuming controlled substances is wrong. Not only is it illegal to do so, but any abuse of drugs also affects your well-being, regardless of whether the drugs are taken in Singapore or overseas... » READ MORE

2. Hong Kong's popular Mon Kee cafe to open at newly renovated Raffles City food court

For the longest time, Singaporeans could only enjoy the scrambled eggs and pineapple buns from Mon Kee in Hong Kong.

But now, they won't have to fly over to do so as the popular cha chaan teng — or Hong Kong-style diner — is coming to Singapore... » READ MORE

3. Carrie Wong gives tour of new minimalist resort-themed loft condo that she has yet to move into

Although local actress Carrie Wong rolled a pineapple into her new home almost over a year ago, she has yet to "officially" move in.

In a YouTube video posted on June 23, the 31-year-old gave a house tour to #JustSwipeLah of her minimalist resort-themed loft apartment. However, upon entering the home, it seemed to be bare apart from being fitted with furniture... » READ MORE

4. Boy, 9, has kidney removed after falling at Bukit Batok playground

A nine-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after falling from the monkey bars at a playground in Bukit Batok, resulting in the removal of one of his kidneys.

According to Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday (June 24), the incident occurred on June 20 at around 6pm at a playground beside Block 443D, Bukit Batok West Avenue 8... » READ MORE

