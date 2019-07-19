Daily roundup: What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy? - and other top stories today

PHOTO: PHOTO: Unsplash
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?

From choosing a BTO unit to purchasing a flat in the resale market. Here's how you can own your own HDB flat if you're 35, single, and Singaporean... » READ MORE

2. Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Melissa Goh

You never know when love will come knocking at your door... » READ MORE

3. Should you be afraid of using FaceApp? Even PM Lee is wary

PHOTO: FaceApp / Facebook

If your social media timeline has been looking like a nursing home lately, you have FaceApp to thank for that... » READ MORE

4. Hong Kong woman, 75, stopped breathing 'less than 2 minutes after house call'

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

A 75-year-old woman in Hong Kong with a history of chronic illnesses stopped breathing less than two minutes after a private house call by a doctor to treat her complaints of constipation, stomachache and poor appetite, an inquest heard on Tuesday... » READ MORE

