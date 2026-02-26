Daily roundup: You can spend the night in a Boeing airplane at this new JB hotel — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Boarding soon: You can spend the night in a Boeing airplane at this new JB hotel

While Singaporeans seldom fly to Johor Bahru, they may want to hop on this plane.

Come mid-2026, they can check into 1975 Avenue & Hotel, a new aviation-themed hotel by Tiong Nam Logistics... » READ MORE

2. Man slashed in broad daylight in Penang, attackers flee on motorcycle

A Malaysian man was left bloodied after being repeatedly slashed by machete-wielding assailants in Penang.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (Feb 25) at around 8am, said Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Rozak Muhammad... » READ MORE

3. 2PM's Taecyeon to marry girlfriend of 10 years in April

Another heartthrob is off the market.

Taecyeon from the K-pop group 2PM will reportedly be marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend of 10 years in Seoul on April 24... » READ MORE

4. 'The wind pushed him too far': Friend recounts trying to rescue boy still missing after falling into Kallang River

A search and rescue operation is underway after a 13-year-old boy was reported missing and is suspected to have drowned in Kallang River on Wednesday (Feb 25)... » READ MORE

