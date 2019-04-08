Dead girl found inside septic tank in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines - The 14-year-old girl found dead inside a septic tank in Cogon Cruz Integrated school in Barangay Cogon Cruz in Danao City, northern Cebu, has been reported missing by her family last April 6.

Police Corporal Mark Anthony Manulat, Danao Police Station desk officer, told CDN Digital in a phone interview on April 8 that they received reports of an odd stench in the vicinity of the septic tank past 11 a.m. today, April 8.

The body of the dead girl was then found inside the septic tank.

Police are still investigating the death of the girl.

