Dolce & Gabbana sue Diet Prada pair over Instagram repost of anti-China rant

Dolce & Gabbana, the fashion brand that in 2018 made headlines after falling from grace in China, is in the news again, this time for suing the founders of Diet Prada, the Instagram account that reposted anti-Asian comments attributed to one of the designers.

On the eve of a fashion show to be held in Shanghai in November 2018, the label released a promotional video on Chinese social media that many internet users inside and outside of China deemed offensive.

Stefano Gabbana, co-founder of the label, privately messaged an Asian-American woman who had raised concerns about the video, which she saw as demeaning to the Asian community. In the message exchange Gabbana hurled insults at her and the Chinese people. Gabbana later said that his Instagram account had been hacked.

Diet Prada, which is known for calling out fashion labels for issues including cultural appropriation and inappropriate behaviour, published the exchange, leading to a public outcry that eventually led to the cancellation of the Shanghai show and to Gabbana’s permanently deleting his Instagram account amid calls on social media to boycott the brand in China and around the world.

More than two years after those events, it has come to light that the Italian company has sued Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuler, the founders of Diet Prada.

“We filed a defence of our freedom of speech in answer to a defamation claim brought in a Milan court by Dolce & Gabbana,” said Liu and Schuler in an Instagram post.

They go on to reveal that the brand is demanding that they pay damages in the amount of €3 million (S$4.8 million) for Dolce & Gabbana and €1 million for Stefano Gabbana. The nonprofit Fashion Law Institute, based at Fordham Law School in New York, is coordinating the duo’s defence through its pro bono clinic in collaboration with Italian law firm AMSL Avvocati, which has agreed to represent them at a reduced rate.

According to the Associated Press, the fashion house is also seeking damages of €450 million spent to restore brand image since 2018 and more than €8.6 million for the cancellation of the Shanghai show, another €8.6 million for staff expenditures and €89.6 million for lost Asian sales from November 2018 to March 2019.

Liu and Schuler have also started a GoFundMe appeal to help cover their legal fees through crowdfunding. and have so far raised more than US$38,000 (S$51,000) for their defense.

A model presents a creation from a recent Dolce & Gabbana collection. PHOTO: Reuters

Meanwhile, Chinese media outlets and fashion trade publication Business of Fashion have reported that the brand has recently closed its Chengdu IFS, Shanghai IAPM Plaza and Nanning Mixc stores and that last year the label also shut its store in Beijing’s Yintai Centre and its boutique on Shanghai’s East Nanjing Road.

Also last year, the brand closed its boutique at the Pacific Place mall in Hong Kong, reducing its retail presence in the city to three boutiques carrying its main line and another one carrying its children’s range.

These closures, which come at a time when brands are upgrading or expanding their retail presence in China in order to cater to Chinese consumers unable to travel overseas, seem to suggest that the 2018 controversy has affected the company’s business in China.

The global fallout, however, has been much more short-lived.

Following the China debacle, Hollywood celebrity stylists such as Karla Welch and Jason Bolden vowed to stop using the brand for their clients, but in recent months a number of celebrities including Catherine Zeta Jones, Sofia Vergara and Kate Middleton have all worn Dolce & Gabbana at high-profile events.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.