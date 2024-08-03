Earthquake alarm goes off by accident in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY- An earthquake alarm that went off on Friday (Aug 2) in Mexico's capital was produced by an error, the country's Seismic Instrumentation and Recording Center said in a statement.

There was no major earthquake in Mexico to merit an earthquake alarm, the national seismological service also said, shortly after the alarm system sent capital residents fleeing into the streets from their homes and workplaces.

[[nid:682563]]

Mexico City Mayor Marti Batres appeared to have deleted an initial post on X saying a quake was felt in some southern and central zones of Mexico's capital.