Eileen Gu, Emma Raducanu included in top 50 most marketable athletes list

Eileen Gu has been included in a coveted list of the top 50 most marketable athletes of 2022 – in something of a rarity for Chinese sports stars.

The double Olympic champion freestyle skier features at No 29 on the list, compiled by SportsPro Media – a platform based in London which aspires to “connect and inspire the business world of sport”.

British tennis star Emma Raducanu – a close friend of Gu’s, who like her, has a Chinese mother – is higher up the list at No 12.

Gu received a marketability score of 34.10 from the Sports Pro Media judges. She scored 12.66 out of 20 on brand strength, but only 12.54 out of 50 on audience and reach, with a mark of 8.90 out of 30 for economics.

No other athletes with Chinese heritage featured on the list, which was topped by superstar Manchester United and Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo scored 91.21 – with 11.21 out of 30 on brand strength, and maximum marks on audience and reach, and economics.

Retired tennis legend Serena Williams, Formula One icon Lewis Hamilton, NBA star LeBron James and Ronaldo’s great rival Lionel Messi, filled out the top five.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, a four-time grand slam champion, was the highest-ranked Asian athlete on the list at No 6.

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli was at No 7, with Rohit Sharma 20th. Chloe Kim, the 22-year-old American snowboarder and two-time Olympic gold medallist, was two spots lower at No 22.

Eileen Gu with her mother and grandmother on her first day at Stanford University.

PHOTO: Instagram/eileen_gu_

It has been a busy year for 19-year-old “Frog Princess” Gu, who topped the podium in the big air and freeski events, as well as winning silver in the slopestyle, at her home Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

The California-based Gu also began studying for a postgraduate degree at the prestigious Stanford University, where her mother, Gu Yan, is an alumni.

Hitting the books has not stopped her from her other profession as a part-time model, which saw her jet to Paris for last week’s Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 event – where Raducanu was also a guest.

“Last few days in Europe have been a dream,” Gu wrote in an Instagram post to her 1.6 million followers.

“Thank you Louis Vuitton for having me at your beautiful S23 womenswear show, what a fun and playful collection!

“Driving directly from the airport to class as we speak, first one to guess which one it is gets a macaroon.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.