Is end in sight for world's shipping container crisis?

Prices for shipping containers are plummeting due to oversupply, pushing freight rates down by about 20 per cent globally after supply chain disruptions caused a container crisis last year, industry insiders say.

The average price of a 40-foot standard high cube container has tumbled in the United States, Europe and China since last summer, data from online logistics portal Container xChange’s showed.

In Europe, average prices have fallen from above US$4,000 in August last year to US$3,455 in Hamburg and US$2,741 in Rotterdam in June. Prices have dropped from nearly US$5,500 to US$3,788 in Los Angeles over the same period.

Despite concerns about rising coronavirus cases, average prices at three major Chinese ports – Shanghai, Qingdao and Ningbo – for a 40-foot standard high cube container have fallen to between US$3,900 and US$4,200 from US$6,000 over the past 10 months.

“Freight rates have come down by around an average of 20 per cent since the beginning of the year 2022 and these will continue to slide gradually,” said Johannes Schlingmeier, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange.

The oversupply of containers will mean more depot space is required, something which is already scarce, he said.

One-way pickup charges for container leasing have been declining since the beginning of January.

Last year, a mismatch between soaring demand and reduced container supply, plus labour shortages and on-again, off-again coronavirus restrictions that caused congestion in some port regions, sent sea freight prices soaring, putting enormous pressure on exporters .

However, it is a different story in 2022. Average leasing prices from China to the rest of the world have fallen, with a similar trend seen in the US and Europe, according to Container xChange’s data.

Fresh data published by Drewry, an independent maritime research consultancy, indicates an excess of 6 million 20-foot equivalent units of capacity in the global container fleet.

Still, supply chain uncertainty is remains across the globe and retailers are overstocked with inventory, reporting an increase of 40 per cent compared to last year, according to Maersk’s Latin America market update report released last week.

With Shanghai emerging from a two-month lockdown, volumes of export empty pickup and laden gate-in containers ready for shipment from the city’s port had recovered to 98 and 80 per cent of normal weekly levels, respectively, by mid-June, according to Maersk. The pickup of laden import containers had almost returned to normal levels.

Despite the positive outlook, industry insiders are waiting to see how geopolitical circumstances and China’s lockdowns play out in coming months.

Several cities across China have imposed new lockdowns to contain fresh outbreaks.

“People here are so scared and began stocking food again yesterday, worrying about more lockdown measures to come,” said Lu Na, who works in the export sector in Shenzhen.

