Far from North Pole, New York home gets avalanche of Santa letters

NEW YORK - It is the most wonderful time of the year to make the perfect mistake.

Letters to Santa are wrongly addressed each December to an apartment on West 22nd Street in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, far from the North Pole.

At first the couple who lived there, Jim Glaub and Dylan Parker, received a flurry of the mysteriously addressed letters from needy local families often seeking toys, warm clothing and basic necessities. By 2010, it was an avalanche.

A friend suggested that the letters be given to volunteers who wanted to fulfil the requests, like real-life elves, Glaub said. Thus, a charity known as the Miracle on 22nd Street was born.

"It's about being bigger than yourself and giving back," Glaub said. "And it feels so good."

Just how the West 22nd Street address came to be known as Santa's abode remains a mystery.

Some speculate it is tied to 19th century writer Clement Clarke Moore, who was widely credited as the author of the poem that became known as "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" and who lived in the surrounding Chelsea neighborhood.

In the decade since the nonprofit organisation was founded, both misfortune and kindness have snowballed in the United States, Glaub said.

Families from almost every US state now appeal to the charity for holiday help and elves from all over the world have been linked with them to respond to their wishes.

Last year the organisation, which partners with other foundations, received 500 letters - some typed, many handwritten and illustrated.