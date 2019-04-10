Father of 6 college graduates finally receives own diploma

MANILA, Philippines - After seeing his six children graduate from college, this father from Legazpi City in Albay finally received his own diploma on Friday, April 5.

In a viral post, Jason Clinton shared his appreciation for his father, Cesar A. Verdeflor, who got his degree at the age of 60.

"Mr. Cesar A. Verdeflor, he was a college undergraduate before but was able to have his 6 children graduate in college.

All his 6 children are now successful in their own chosen paths," wrote Jason.

He told INQUIRER.net that his father wasn't able to finish his studies when he was younger because of financial constraints.

"His parents, my grandparents, didn't have enough money to let him finish his studies," he said.

Jason said his father had tried to finish his studies, but due to work and financial pressures he had to stop. But even at 60, he didn't give up on his dream.

"Despite his age, he always dreamed of finishing a degree. Despite all challenges he encountered, he never decided to quit, but instead he pursued his dream," he said.

When his father was finally able to go back to school, he still faced challenges because of his age.

"He had to adjust with his classmates since he is way older than them," Jason explained. "Sometimes people would make fun of him, but he would just brush it off."

Last April 5, his father finally graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management at the Bicol University, proving to everyone that it's never too late to reach your dreams.