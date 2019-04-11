Fifa, ASEAN sign MoU with eye on co-hosting 2034 World Cup

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Leaders and delegates from 10 ASEAN nations witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on football collaboration with world football body Fifa after the 35th ASEAN Summit on Saturday (November 2) at Impact Forum, Muang Thong Thani.

The MoU was signed by Fifa president Gianni Infantino and ASEAN secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi.

The MoU aims to promote football in ASEAN at the regional and local levels in four aspects: sports integrity, sports for development, Fifa's Football for Schools Programme, and professional capacity building, as well as the ambition of ASEAN nations applying to co-host the World Cup in 2034.

After the ceremony, Fifa president presented blue football jerseys to the ASEAN leaders and delegates with their numbers and their names on the back.

Seven leaders including Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha received No 9 jerseys, which is usually assigned to players in forward position, equivalent to their serving as prime ministers.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte got No 10 jerseys, signifying team captain, in keeping with their status as head of state.

Meanwhile, Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the No 21 jersey, as Indonesia will be hosting the Under-20 World Cup in 2021.

More about
ASEAN FIFA World Cup football

TRENDING

Halloween horror attack in Marina Bay Sands: Victim suffered broken bones; another almost had ear severed by sword
Halloween horror attack in Marina Bay Sands: Victim suffered broken bones; another almost had ear severed by sword
Stephen Fung confirms new Gen-X Cops movie in the works
Stephen Fung confirms new Gen-X Cops movie in the works
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because &#039;it&#039;s fun&#039;
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because 'it's fun'
1 dead, 1 injured in crane collapse at Novena construction site of new TTSH rehab hub
1 dead, 1 injured in crane collapse at Novena construction site of new TTSH rehab hub
E-scooters to be banned from Singapore footpaths from Nov 5
E-scooters to be banned from Singapore footpaths from Nov 5
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff &amp; other deals this week
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Japanese boyband Arashi to visit Singapore on Nov 10
Japanese boyband Arashi to visit Singapore on Nov 10
Employer of 2 maids who climbed onto window ledge cleared of any wrongdoing
Employer of 2 maids who climbed onto window ledge cleared of any wrongdoing
Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease
Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease
6 hurt in Hong Kong as knife-wielding man attacks family after argument over politics
6 hurt in Hong Kong as knife-wielding man attacks family after argument over politics

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
Dealing with death: The life of a funeral director
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans
&#039;No one likes you&#039;: Maid abuses boy in public
'No one likes you': Maid abuses boy in public
Jam Hsiao and Jay Chou take down &#039;blackface&#039; photos at Halloween party from Instagram
Jam Hsiao dresses up as Will Smith for Halloween but removes photos later - because ‘blackface’?
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident

SERVICES