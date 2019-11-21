Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Bahrain player who aimed racist gesture at Hong Kong supporters after World Cup qualifier

World football governing body Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against the player who allegedly directed a racist gesture towards home fans during Hong Kong's Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Bahrain on November 14.

Video footage appeared to show Bahraini defender Sayed Baqer directing the slant-eyed gesture towards jeering Hong Kong supporters right before leaving the pitch. The group C match ended 0-0.

After a tense week in, something to cheer for fans at Hong Kong Stadium. Hugely credible World Cup qualifying draw with Bahrain, marred slightly by an apparent racist gesture by Bahrain player at the end of the match #WCQ #HongKongProstests pic.twitter.com/u24ToT3iF7 — Paul Ryding (@pjrydo) November 14, 2019

A Fifa spokesperson told the Post on Wednesday: "Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the player in relation to this matter."

The Hong Kong Football Association (HKFA) responded to the statement: "HKFA received the match commissioner report from the game and there was no mention of any incident. Therefore HKFA will report the matter."

Baqer, a 25-year-old defender who plays club football for Al-Nasr SC in Kuwait, appeared frustrated at the time-wasting tactics employed by some Hong Kong players as the game drew to a close.

A small fracas broke out after the final whistle causing home fans to jeer the opposition players as they left the field.

Following Hong Kong's 2-0 win over Cambodia on Tuesday - before Fifa's statement was released - coach Mixu Paatelainen did not comment on the incident itself but shared his thoughts on respect in football.

"I don't want to discuss specific incidents, but all in all, we need to respect each other [and] the opponents," said the Finn, who earned his first win since becoming Hong Kong boss in April. "Yes, we try to get the better of them but we respect them and we should always behave accordingly, that's for sure.

"Nobody wants to see aggravation out there - sometimes that happens. I call it handbags, and the boys had their handbags out and had a couple of swings, that was it."

Hong Kong coach Mixu Paatelainen (centre) says players should always behave respectfully despite the competitive nature of the game. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"The bottom line is that you always respect the opponent, respect the officials, respect the fans, and everybody involved," Paatelainen added.

Fare Network, an anti-discrimination watchdog in football, confirmed they have submitted a report of the incident to Fifa.

Fare does not play a part in any disciplinary proceedings - its remit is limited to submitting reports and evidence to disciplinary bodies such as Fifa and Uefa.

"The gesture made by Bahrain's Sayed Baqer at Hong Kong fans is one of the most common forms of racism against East Asian people and it is largely under-reported and unacknowledged," said Fare's executive director Piara Powar.

"We are witnessing more incidents like this targeting Asian players and fans as football in the region is growing. Fare has submitted a report to Fifa about this incident. Players, if found guilty of racist behaviour, can face a minimum 10-game ban according to the Fifa Disciplinary Code."