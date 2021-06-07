Floyd Mayweather reportedly made $66m in uneventful boxing match with Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather Jnr did little to enhance his legacy, but plenty to swell his bank balance, when he fought out an ultimately uneventful exhibition bout against YouTube personality Logan Paul in Miami, Florida on Sunday night.

The fight went the distance and rarely looked like ending by knockout, the only way a result could occur with no judges at ringside.

Mayweather landed 50 per cent of the 14 jabs he threw during the eight-round bout. He threw a total of 107 punches in the fight.

Paul (0-1) was the busier of the two, throwing a total of 217 punches in the fight, but with far less success, landing just 28 – or 13 per cent – of his shots against a typically elusive Mayweather.

“I had fun,” Mayweather (50-0) said. “I’m not 21 anymore. It’s good to move around with these young guys, test my skills, to have some fun. He’s better than I thought he was,” added the former five-weight undisputed world champion.

The 44-year-old Mayweather reportedly netted US$50 million (S$66.22 million) for the 24 minutes of work. Paul, 26, reportedly earned US$10 million.

After the contest, "Money" said he was surprised at the skill level of his opponent, but was a little more cautious about Paul's chances in a fight against someone his own size.

"With the heavyweights, its gonna be kind of hard [for him], but he's a tough, rough competitor," Mayweather said.

"I was surprised by him tonight. Good work, good guy.

"I fought against a heavyweight, but I had fun. He know how to use his weight and he know how to tie me up tonight," Mayweather added.

Paul was ecstatic at final bell and said he had fulfilled his dream by going the distance with Mayweather, who retired from competitive boxing in September 2015.

"I don't want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again," Paul said. "The fact that I'm in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time, proves anyone can do anything.

"Floyd Mayweather, it's an honour - it's one of the greatest moments of my life.

"I'm happy I made it out," he added

Paul's previous foray into boxing ended in a split decision defeat against fellow YouTube personality KSI in November 2019.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.