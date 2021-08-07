Football club Juventus make second apology for 'racially discriminatory' photograph

Italian football club Juventus issued a second apology over a controversial tweet featuring their women’s team captain Cecilia Salvai that they said “read as racially discriminatory”.

“We would like to express our deepest apologies for the social post that read as racially discriminatory content on the Juventus Women’s Football Twitter account yesterday,” the club said in a statement posted to their official website on Friday.

Thursday’s tweet showed Italy international Salvai wearing a training cone as a hat while using her fingers to pull her eyes back – a gesture often used to discriminate against East Asians.

The post, which also used emojis to mimic Salvai’s gesture, was swiftly pulled down following uproar on social media.

An apology was posted on the Juventus Women Twitter account but it was widely criticised for its wording and Juventus issued the statement on the club website, sharing it to to the 2.5 million followers of the official club account too.

“Juventus immediately realised that the club had committed an unforgivable mistake, and this mistake has seriously hurt the feelings of all people who oppose racial discrimination,” the statement continued.

“For such a mistake, the club assumes full responsibility for the occurrence of the incident and its serious impact.

“Opposing racial discrimination and supporting the common development of multiple cultures are the principles that Juventus as a club has always adhered to and continues to put into practice.

“Juventus acknowledges this mistake, and the club will make the most profound reflection and thorough review to prevent similar things from happening again.”

Salvai has not yet spoken about the photograph, though she has turned off the comments on her Instagram account. There has been no mention of disciplinary action for anyone involved in the post.

