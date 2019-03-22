Forced to shorten his fences, man gets revenge by setting up nude mannequin garden party

For being forced to shorten his fences, a man in Santa Rosa, California found a way to get even through a hilarious display in his lawn - a nude mannequin garden party.

Jason Windus originally had 6-foot fence to keep his dogs Caine and Domino in his backyard, local media The Press Democrat first reported on Tuesday, March 19. Windus said he originally paid US$9,000 (S$12,000) to have the fence set up.

However, he received a notice from a city code enforcer, telling him that his fences were above the 3-feet maximum height specification for fences. Windus also said in the report that his local City Hall was only responding to a complaint from an unknown neighbour.

"It is very serious. They made me freak out," he said in another report by KGO. "They were going to fine me every day it wasn't taken down."

So he took matters into his own hands, and set up a nude mannequin garden party as a way of protest against the rule.

on Facebook It’s a garden party where the guests aren’t smiling. But, the host is. “I couldn’t bring myself to throw them away. I... Posted by Wayne Freedman on Tuesday, 19 March 2019

Windus, who started off in a trucking business by hauling other people's unwanted stuff to the dump, said he got the mannequins from a clothing store.

"I couldn't bring myself to throw them away," he explained in the report. "I was going to use them for target practice."

Part of his protest was a sign addressed to his still-anonymous neighbour, which read: "Reserved seat to the nosey neighbour that complained about my fence to the city."