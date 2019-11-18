Former UFC star KO'd by spectacular 'rolling thunder' kick

Davy Gallon KOs Ross Pearson with a rolling thunder kick.
PHOTO: Twitter/MTK MMA
Andrew McNicol
South China Morning Post

British combat sports legend Ross "The Real Deal" Pearson's return to MMA was one to forget after being on the receiving end of a knockout of the year contender.

The 35-year-old Englishman (professional MMA record 20-16, one no contest) was knocked out by Davy Gallon's spectacular "rolling thunder" kick in the MTK MMA: Probellum headliner in London on Saturday.

The knockout occurred with just 35 seconds left in the third round.

France's Gallon (17-7-2) is now on a two-fight win streak after handing former UFC favourite Pearson his seventh loss in his past eight MMA fights.

Pearson announced his retirement from the sport in April after losing to Desmond Green at UFC Philadelphia on March 31.

The Ultimate Fighter season 9 winner - who has notable wins over Paul Felder and Gray Maynard - said he retired from MMA to pursue a professional boxing career.

Pearson's boxing debut ended in a successful second-round TKO win over Salar King in Australia in May.

However, the Sunderland native opted to return to MMA just seven months after the announcement, having been cut from the UFC.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Sports boxing mixed martial arts

TRENDING

Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver
Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver
Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him
Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him
Elva Hsiao thanks fans for their support as she announces new album
Elva Hsiao finally announces new album
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
David Beckham drops by Tekka Market to enjoy a plate of mee goreng
David Beckham drops by Tekka Market to enjoy a plate of mee goreng
Female cabby and passenger taken to hospital after taxi crashes through railing at Keat Hong Close
Female cabby and passenger taken to hospital after taxi crashes through railing at Keat Hong Close
First explosion heard as WWII bomb disposal underway at former Zouk site after residents vacate area
First explosion heard as WWII bomb disposal underway at former Zouk site after residents vacate area
Man finds &#039;extra topping&#039; in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel: A plastic cap
Man finds 'extra topping' in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
This Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
This Singapore 'infurrencer' can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner

Home Works

8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina

SERVICES