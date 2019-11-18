Former UFC star KO'd by spectacular 'rolling thunder' kick

British combat sports legend Ross "The Real Deal" Pearson's return to MMA was one to forget after being on the receiving end of a knockout of the year contender.

The 35-year-old Englishman (professional MMA record 20-16, one no contest) was knocked out by Davy Gallon's spectacular "rolling thunder" kick in the MTK MMA: Probellum headliner in London on Saturday.

The knockout occurred with just 35 seconds left in the third round.

France's Gallon (17-7-2) is now on a two-fight win streak after handing former UFC favourite Pearson his seventh loss in his past eight MMA fights.

Pearson announced his retirement from the sport in April after losing to Desmond Green at UFC Philadelphia on March 31.

The Ultimate Fighter season 9 winner - who has notable wins over Paul Felder and Gray Maynard - said he retired from MMA to pursue a professional boxing career.

Pearson's boxing debut ended in a successful second-round TKO win over Salar King in Australia in May.

However, the Sunderland native opted to return to MMA just seven months after the announcement, having been cut from the UFC.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.