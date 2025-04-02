France proposes ban on Paris FC fan group due to violence

PARIS — The French interior ministry said on Tuesday (April 1) that it would propose a ban on Legion X, a fan group for second-tier football club Paris FC, due to it being involved with serious violence for years.

A national commission on the prevention of sports-related violence met earlier on Tuesday to discuss several fan groups, including Legion X and two groups affiliated with St Etienne.

French football has been marred by crowd trouble for years, with supporters clashing with visiting players and throwing missiles onto the pitch.

Paris FC was recently acquired by the family of French billionaire Bernard Arnault, who have said they aim to lift the club to be among the elite of French and European football.

