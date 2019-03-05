Georgia professor carries student's baby so he can take notes in class

The saying "it takes a village to raise a child" could not ring any truer when one Georgia professor offered to carry a student's baby daughter so he could take better notes in class.

The heartwarming sight was shared on social media by a certain Nick Vaughn, a classmate of the student identified as Wayne Hayer. Vaughn and Hayer are students in Morehouse College, an all-male historically black college in Atlanta, Georgia.

Vaughn shared he came into class ready to start the new month off on a good note, and was surprised to see Hayer walk in with his baby daughter Assata.

"As one of my peers walked into the classroom with his child in arms, he quickly explained to my professor that he couldn't find a babysitter and had nobody else that could watch her," he wrote via Facebook on March 1.

Their math professor, 34-year-old Dr. Nathan Alexander, readily acquiesced to Hayer's request and even offered to hold his baby so he could take notes properly.

"My professor Nathan [Alexander] said, 'no problem, in fact I will even hold her so you can take better notes in class,'" Vaughn wrote.

"In fact not only did he teach the entire lecture with the child in his arms but [he] also stayed after class helping those with questions about today's lecture with the child still in his arms as seen in the pictures."

The encounter seemed to have stirred something in Vaughn, who waxed about the power and impact of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and professors like Dr. Alexander, to the black community.

"It was this encounter that truly showed me the power and impact HBCU's can have for the black community, for this professor to understand that life happens and sometimes there are just no ways around it."

Meanwhile, Hayer's wife, Firda, has since taken to Facebook to address all of those who sent support her and Hayer's way. Firda shared she and Hayer are new parents. Hayer also works two jobs while being a full-time student at the same time.

"He's rarely at home because he's out there providing for us. With us being thousands of miles away from family and friends, I'm usually left with the baby to myself," she said. "Anyone who is and has been a new mommy understands how overwhelming it can get. Wayne wanted to give me a break."

Firda also extended her gratitude to Dr. Alexander for his compassion.

"Thank you to black educators like Dr. Nathan Alexander for your compassion and understanding. This came at the right time."

Dr. Alexander, on his end, said that he was worried at first that Assata might start crying in class.

"I'm not a father, I don't have children of my own," Dr. Alexander was quoted as saying via BuzzFeed News on March 2. "I was worried that she would start crying, but it actually went perfectly. She was extremely well-behaved."

Dr. Alexander shared he noticed Hayer would often leave class so he could take care of Assata, which is what prompted the math professor to reach out to his student two weeks ago.

"Anything I can do to support you, let me know," Dr. Alexander recalled telling Hayer. "That's what I'm here for as an educator."