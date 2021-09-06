Germany's ambassador to China Jan Hecker dies suddenly days after taking office

Germany’s ambassador to China Jan Hecker – a confidant of Chancellor Angela Merkel – has died only a few days after taking up his post, Berlin’s foreign office said on Monday (Sept 6).

“It is with deep sadness and dismay that we learned of the sudden death of the German ambassador to China, Professor Dr Jan Hecker. Our thoughts at this moment are with the family and the people who were close to him,” it said. The brief statement did not elaborate. Hecker, 54, was married with three children.

He appeared well on Friday night, when he hosted a cultural event at Germany’s embassy in Beijing highlighting the work of German artist Joseph Bueys. He spent the evening talking to many of the guests, including members of the China Academy of Fine Arts and journalists.

China’s foreign ministry expressed condolences over Hecker’s death. Spokesman Wang Wenbin said Hecker had “actively promoted bilateral relations” after taking the new position.

“We are ready to offer as many conveniences as possible for Mr Hecker’s family and the German embassy on follow-up issues,” he said.

The German and European Union flags flew at half mast at the Germany embassy in Beijing on Monday.

Hecker arrived in Beijing on August 1 and presented his credentials to Hong Lei, head of the Chinese foreign ministry’s protocol department, on August 24, after finishing quarantine. In a statement posted last month by the German embassy on his new role, Hecker said China and Germany shared responsibilities on global issues and should step up dialogue and cooperation.

He had been in charge of coordinating Berlin’s refugee policy from 2015-2017 before going on to serve as Merkel’s foreign affairs adviser.

Hecker’s appointment as Berlin’s envoy to China – amid simmering bilateral tensions over human rights and the South China Sea – was regarded by foreign affairs observers as a move by Merkel to stabilise and continue her approach of engagement with China, on the eve of her departure after 16 years as chancellor.

Germany will hold elections on Sept 26 to decide Merkel’s successor and observers have warned of turbulence ahead in China-German relations.

It is not known when Berlin will appoint Hecker’s successor.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.