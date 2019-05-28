Gillette comes out with another woke AF ad

Gillette's ad and marketing team is really out there, showing others how it's done. After their ad highlighting toxic masculinity, the brand has again come up with a new advertisement that's equally woke AF.

This time, they focused on a transman's relationship with his father. In the short clip, we see the father teaching the young man, identified as Samson Brown, how to shave. "I always knew I was different, I didn't know that there was a term for the type of person that I was," Samson said. "I went into my transition just wanting to be happy."

He then claims, "I'm at the point in my manhood where I'm actually happy." Adding, "It's not just myself transitioning, it's everybody around me transitioning."

Netizens were clearly moved. They pointed out that while they know the brand's motive is to profit, this is certainly commendable for a corporation to take a stand on something controversial. UPROXX notes, "The ad dropped on Thursday, the day before the Trump administration revealed they would be rolling back Obama-era healthcare protections for transgender people."

.@Gillette’s new ad shows a father teaching his trans son how to shave. We’re not crying, you’re crying. 😭



Bravo to brave companies like Gillette that are paving the way for a more inclusive world! pic.twitter.com/ABwd1k981C — The Mask You Live In (@MaskYouLiveIn) May 25, 2019

As a black trans man who works in advertising, this is... Everything.



This is the kind of work I dream of creating some day.***https://t.co/VTXa6Aw0N0 — sad and boujee (@itsjacksonbbz) May 25, 2019

Sure, it's a corporation going after that all mighty dollar but there is something to be said when major corporations don't GAF about right wing backlash and make inclusive ads like this. So good on, Gillette https://t.co/m45ib56iUJ — Akela Cooper 😈 (@AkelaCooper) May 25, 2019

I know captialism is bad and all, but the fact that Gillette made a commercial about a trans man learning to shave during a time when our country is increasingly hostile to trans people is actually a really badass move. As far as money making goes, it’s not a safe stance to take. — Urbanhymnal (@urbanhymnal) May 26, 2019

ALSO READ: Triggered netizens threaten to boycott Gillette over new ad on 'toxic masculinity'