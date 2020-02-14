The goddess: A Vancouver Valentine of love, lawsuits, mansions and millionaires

Peipei Li was born, appropriately enough, on Valentine's Day.

And Luhua Rao told her he loved her just days after they met in Vancouver.

Within a few months the Chinese tech tycoon was wearing an ill-fitting suit and marrying Li in a Las Vegas casino chapel, having already handed over a Tiffany diamond ring and C$17.65 million (S$18 million).

Never mind that he already had a wife and family in China.

Then, less than a month after the April 2016 Vegas wedding, lawyer Dongdong Huang knelt down in front of Li in a crowded Vancouver restaurant.

He declared his devotion to the woman he called a goddess - by promising to buy her a Ferrari.

The white-haired advocate hoped the flamboyant vow would take his relationship with Li to a "new level".

He says he showered her and her family with gifts and cash worth about C$1.4 million, depleting most of his life's savings.

But there was no fairy tale ending with Li for either of the men, who say they were oblivious to each other at the time.

Rao and Huang, both two decades older than Li, 34, would separately end up suing the former office manager to try to get back the funds.

Court documents in a mountain of litigation involving Li depict extraordinary scenes from the courtship rituals of Vancouver's moneyed Chinese community, against a backdrop of the city's high-stakes real estate investment scene.

Although the financial dispute between Li and Rao remains unresolved, Li has won a series of prominent Canadian court judgments against him, with millions on the line.

But court documents obtained by the South China Morning Post now show Huang claiming he too believed he was in a romantic relationship with Li at the same time as Rao that cost him a seven-figure sum.

The documents in Huang's case were only recently unsealed after a request by his estranged wife.

After the two lovestruck men pledged fortunes to Li and the company she set up, she shopped for Vancouver mansions worth millions of dollars, set up a real estate investment office in a downtown skyscraper and bought a Rolls-Royce Ghost costing almost C$500,000.

No claims of wrongdoing against Li, Rao or Huang have been proved in court.

On February 7, Justice Elaine Adair reserved judgment in Huang's case against Li, in which he seeks restitution and damages for Li's supposed fraud.

The various cases highlight the potential financial obligations of a relationship like that of Rao and Li.

In a key decision, Canada's courts have said Li is entitled to seek spousal support from Rao and a division of property - despite the bigamous marriage being null and void from the start.

Evidence in the cases has been intimate - wedding photos, selfies, audio recordings and hundreds of WeChat messages.

But Li's complicated personal circumstances have international jurisdictional implications too, with Rao attempting to have a Chinese arbitration panel handle the money dispute with his former lover, and the Canadian courts telling him to freeze the Chinese action.

Both Li and Rao also launched lawsuits against each other in China, she to prosecute Rao for bigamy and he to have the marriage declared invalid, raising more Canada-China jurisdictional issues.

In the words of one Canadian judge, Li is surrounded by a "procedural morass" of litigation.