Here's why people are googling 'Florida Man' with their birthdays

The internet is limitless and unpredictable-that's why it's impossible to sense which content will go viral next. And for the past few years, we have seen people on the internet doing all sorts of viral challenges like the #10YearsChallenge, #BirdBoxChallenge, and #TrashtagChallenge.

So, when "Florida Man" took social media by storm, it came as no surprise to everyone because it's ridiculous and most of all, weird. And, to partake in this online craze, you don't have to humiliate or injure yourself by jumping out of the car or do things blindfolded. All you have to do is google "Florida Man", along with your birthday and see what outrageous news happened on that day.

This ridiculous idea originally started on Tumblr when @gandalfsoda posted this "personality game" last March 12.

After the post went viral on Tumblr, Twitter user @g_pratimaaa picked up the idea and shared it on her feed.

EVERYBODY google "florida man" followed by your birthday (florida man august 22) and tell me what you get. mine is Florida Man tries to attack neighbor with tractor

But the Florida Man meme is nothing new and the idea didn't just occur on a whim. According to Know Your Meme, it is a Twitter feed that curates news headline descriptions of bizarre domestic incidents involving a male subject residing in the state of Florida. It was launched on January 26th, 2013 and right now, the account already has 433,000 followers.

Below are just some of the results that just made people on the internet laughing:

on Twitter I mean, I had to screengrab the results because I couldn’t choose just one. pic.twitter.com/X0vXsx6KdZ — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 21, 2019

While some people find the #FloridaManChallenge hilarious, it also tells us how the Sunshine State is notorious for its many "weird" crimes.