Homeless man from Texas returns to university 4 decades after dropping out, thanks to student's help

One man from Texas, USA, is returning to university to obtain his degree after dropping out four decades ago, thanks to a student's help.

Ryan Chandler, a journalism and government student at the University of Texas, met David Chandler, a homeless man, at downtown Austin for a school assignment, as per KVUE on June 3. After their meeting, Chandler made it his goal to help Carter get back on his feet.

Carter apparently has been begging in the streets for the last few years. More than 40 years ago, however, he used to be a student himself in the university and had earned 87 credit hours toward a studio art degree. As per the Alcalde last May, Carter damaged his hand and had to drop out of college after losing his ability to draw. He only had one semester left to finish.

"He attributes the end of his collegiate career to an intoxicated accident in which he severely damaged his hand and lost his drawing ability and with it, his passion and his major," Chandler said in the report. "His hope for a degree was replaced with destitution, disability and dependence, a fateful combination that left Carter on the street, just as it does to so many other homeless individuals."