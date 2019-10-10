Hong Kong protest supporters removed from 76ers-Guangzhou NBA game in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers said the fans were removed for being a disruption, not the content of their message.
PHOTO: Facebook/Sam Wachs
AFP

WASHINGTON - A sign-waving couple who yelled "Free Hong Kong" repeatedly near the bench of a Chinese team at a pre-season NBA game were removed by security for disturbing fans, the Philadelphia 76ers said on Wednesday (Oct 9).

Sam Wachs and his wife were escorted out of Wells Fargo Centre during the second quarter of Tuesday's 144-86 victory by the 76ers over the Guangzhou Lions after security guards confiscated their "Free HK" and "Free Hong Kong" signs during the first quarter.

"We were just sitting in our seats near the Chinese bench," Wachs told Philadelphia television station WCAU. "We were saying, 'Free Hong Kong'. What's wrong with that?"

Plenty, according to the Sixers, who said the fans were removed for being a disruption, not the content of their message.

"At last evening's game, following multiple complaints from guests and verbal confrontations with others in attendance, two individuals were warned by Wells Fargo Centre staff about their continuing disruption of the fan experience," the 76ers said.

"Ultimately, the decision was made by Wells Fargo Centre personnel to remove the guests from the premises, which was accomplished without incident."

It comes in the wake of a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting Hong kong protesters who have taken to the streets since June in protest of a proposed extradition law that would have sent suspects to China to face trial.

Since then, Chinese business and government leaders have pulled sponsorships of the NBA and backed off support for exhibition games set for this week in China involving the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Australian Ben Simmons scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and passed off seven assists to lead the 76ers while Canadian Andrew Nicholson paced the Lions with 36 points

Guangzhou will play Wednesday at Washington.

The 76ers hosted more than 40 youth from China on a cultural visit to the United States earlier this year, the tour including a chance to meet former 76er World B. Free.

It's likely far from the last fan protest to come at an NBA game over the Hong Kong issue.

A GoFundMe page started two days ago has halted receipt of donations after taking in just under US$43,000 (S$59,438) - more than twice the target goal - to print and give away T-shirts outside the Staples Centre in Los Angeles before the October 22 NBA opening-night showdown between the city rival Lakers and Clippers, each expected to contend for the league crown.

"Wouldn't it be hilarious if on opening night in Staples Centre the NBA fanbase made a collective demonstration against censorship by wearing 'Stand With Hong Kong' T-shirts?" asks page founder Sun Lared.

More about
Hong Kong protests NBA United States

TRENDING

Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here&#039;s how he did it
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here's how he did it
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Teens below 16 no longer able to buy e-scooters
Teens below 16 no longer able to buy e-scooters
Maserati hit-and-run: Accused insists he wasn&#039;t driver, DPP says he is lying
Maserati hit-and-run: Accused insists he wasn't driver, DPP says he is lying
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant

LIFESTYLE

7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore&#039;s ultimate bargain heaven
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore's ultimate bargain heaven
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren't the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Walk on the dark side: 3 super creepy Asian ghost tours
Walk on the dark side: 3 super creepy Asian ghost tours

Home Works

10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill

SERVICES