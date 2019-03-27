Hong Kong tourist charged in Australia after woman finds hidden camera in Bondi Beach bathroom

A Hong Kong man has been charged in Australia for allegedly hiding a camera in a deodorant stick in a hostel bathroom at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach.

Local media reported on Tuesday that the 36-year tourist was arrested after a 27-year-old woman from France, who was sharing the en-suite bathroom, spotted the camera hidden in a deodorant stick on the sink after finishing her shower on Monday night.

She made a police report after taking photos of the device.

Staff at the hostel on Lamrock Avenue told reporters that officers came to the hostel to investigate but could not find the camera at first.

Police came to the hostel to investigate but were unable to find the camera at first. Photo: Handout

New South Wales police said on Tuesday that remnants of a smashed camera were found when the man was searched.

According to a police statement, the man has been charged with installing a device to observe or film others, and possessing surveillance devices intended for unlawful use.

"A search of the man's property revealed numerous hard drives and storage devices, which police will allege contained further videos of women in private acts," the statement said.

The Daily Mail Australia identified the suspect as Charles Chung.

He was reported to have been refused bail and was set to appear in Waverly Local Court on Tuesday.

In 2018, Canto-pop singer Hins Cheung, in partnership with Tourism Australia, highlighted Bondi Beach in promotional videos about Sydney.

In 2017, Hong Kong was Australia's 10th largest inbound market for visitor arrivals and total spend and 11th largest for visitor nights, according to Tourism Australia.

ALSO READ: Feel like you're being watched? Here are 4 ways to detect hidden cameras

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.