How Indian kids became masters of spelling bees

The eight winners of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee pose for a photo with spokeswoman Valerie Miller at Yankee Stadium.

If only Priya Damodharan had given the antihistamine medication loratadine to her 13-year-old son Rohan Raja when he needed it, he may have progressed further in the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee competition.

"I kept this medicine out of Rohan and this medicine kept him out of the national bee," lamented Damodharan, an Indian-American engineer who lives in Dallas, Texas with her family.

Raja was asked to spell "loratadine" but could not because he had never heard the word before.

The annual spelling contest is an American institution that has challenged the best young brains in the country for almost 100 years.

Raja finished 10th.

A picture of Rohan Raja.

Photo: Handout

"He kept telling me: 'You should have at least shown that medicine bottle to me, I would have remembered the spelling'," Damodharan said.

Raja did not let the setback get the better of him and studied hard - medical terms and more.

A year later at the 2019 competition in May, held in Fort Washington, Maryland, Raja not only survived 20 gruelling rounds over four days, he was crowned one of the winners in a historic eight-way tie.