Huawei among more than 140 Chinese entities on US trade blacklist

The US government added Huawei Technologies to a trade blacklist earlier this month, restricting the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker's ability to buy hardware, software and services from American hi-tech suppliers.

That US blacklist, officially called the Entity List, identifies organisations and individuals believed to be involved, or pose a significant risk of becoming involved, in activities contrary to America's national security or foreign policy interests.

In total, there are now 143 entries under mainland China in the US trade blacklist, based on a review of the existing 281-page document maintained by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) under the US Department of Commerce.

The number of Chinese entities, however, remains behind those of Russia, which has 317 entries on the blacklist.