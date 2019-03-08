Husband wants a divorce after wife posted about his 'micropenis' on Reddit

Lying is always the reason behind every ruined relationship.

Just like in romantic movies or novels there are situations where characters always have to put an effort into bringing the spark back. However, we all know that life isn't like the movies. In reality, once your trust has been broken, you no longer know if that person can still be relied upon.

Earlier this month, an unnamed newlywed woman shared her story on Reddit. In the said post, she mentioned that her husband didn't want to have sex with her before marriage because he was "old fashioned like that." But during their honeymoon, she discovered that her husband has a micropenis.

In an article published by Mirror, the husband felt humiliated after he had found the post. Afraid to become a laughingstock, he is now threatening to divorce and sue his wife.

While some netizens made fun of the couple's case, a Redditor pointed out that the issue wasn't just about the guy's micropenis. The real problem here was the guy's dishonesty.

Despite some netizens calling it a fabricated story, this should still serve as a lesson to always be honest with your partner even if you haven't tied the knot yet.