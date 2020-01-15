Ikea recalls Troligtvis travel mugs after tests show they release above-normal levels of plastic softener

Ikea decided to recall the cups when tests showed that the cups "migrated" or transferred levels of dibuthyl phthalate that exceeded prescribed levels.
PHOTO: Ikea Singapore
Clement Yong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Ikea is recalling its Troligtvis travel mugs marked "Made in India" after tests showed that a compound used in making the cups could leach into the liquids held in them.

The Swedish retailer said on Wednesday (Jan 15) it had earlier stopped the sale of the reusable mugs when it found that dibuthyl phthalate, a chemical commonly used to make plastics soft and flexible, was used in manufacturing the mugs.

Ikea then decided to recall the cups when further tests showed that they "migrated" or transferred levels of dibuthyl phthalate that exceeded prescribed levels.

"Ikea has, since many years (ago), decided to prohibit all use of phthalates in food contact products... Ikea is now recalling the mugs in spite of a very low risk of any immediate negative health effect", the retailer said in a statement.

With a low toxicity, only minimal effects have been noted in animals that inhale dibuthyl phthalate, but studies have shown that the chemical has developmental and reproductive effects on animals when it is ingested.

Even so, the United States Environmental Protection Agency has said that no information is available on the effects of the chemical on humans, including any cancer causing properties.

The mugs, which were sold for $1.90 each, come in four colours. The beige cup was rolled out in August last year, while the green, pink and blue versions entered the market in October.

Full refunds for the mugs are available upon their return to any Ikea store, the retailer said. No proof of purchase is required.

It added: "Ikea takes product safety very seriously... Ikea apologises for any inconvenience this recall may cause."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Ikea Product safety chemicals Food hygiene/safety

TRENDING

Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Retired actress Cherie Chung, 59, amazes fans with youthful looks
Retired actress Cherie Chung, 59, amazes fans with youthful looks
Electrocuted and beaten: S&#039;porean kidnapped in Thailand recounts his painful ordeal
Electrocuted and beaten: S'porean kidnapped in Thailand recounts his painful ordeal
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road

SERVICES