Indonesian tribe to sue Australia over oil-rich islands as it draws line in the sand

A group of indigenous people in Indonesia plans to sue Australia over its ownership of the Territory of Ashmore and Cartier Islands, underlining the unresolved and delicate border issues between the two neighbouring countries in the area, following the independence of East Timor in 2002.

The lawsuit is viewed as the last resort by the Timorese Sea Indigenous People, who live across the Indonesian islands of Rote, Alor, Sawu, and Timor. They claim they have repeatedly asked Canberra to prove their ownership of the oil-rich islands, beyond their territorial claims, over the past two decades.

The people also claimed their ancestors had been fishing around the Ashmore Reef, which is called Sand Island or Pulau Pasir in Indonesian, since 1642.

The islands consist of four low-lying tropical islands in two separate reefs and are located closer to Indonesian territory – about 144km south from Rote Island in East Nusa Tenggara province – than Australia's, which is located some 320km away.

"In 1642, our ancestor named Ama Rohi, from Sawu Island, had fished there. I'm not a fisherman myself but my heart is broken to see that [Timorese] fishermen could no longer fish there since Sand Island was declared as nature reserves by Australia," Ferdi Tanoni, the customary rights mandate holder of the tribe, told This Week in Asia.

Australia had designated Ashmore Reef and Cartier Island as marine parks since 1983 and 2000, respectively, meaning that commercial fishing and aquaculture in the parks' sanctuary zones are prohibited.

"I will file a lawsuit to the Australian Commonwealth Court in Canberra. I have many lawyers there, in Perth, Sydney, Canberra and Darwin," Ferdi said. "We are still preparing the lawsuit, but we have plenty of evidence that the islands belong to us."

Ferdi said he had also sent "multiple" emails to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urging Australia to leave the islands and to review the Australian-Indonesian deal regarding their maritime boundaries in the Timor Sea.

"[The boundary] is no longer valid. We need to state that all of this is wrong and we also need to change it together … by using the 1982 Unclos International Law of the Sea," Ferdi wrote in the email dated June 3, as seen by This Week in Asia.

The recent resurgence of the tribe's demands to Canberra in Indonesian media have prompted comments from Jakarta.

Abdul Kadir Jailani, director general for Asian, Pacific, and African Affairs at Indonesia's Foreign Ministry, tweeted last week: "According to international law, the territory of the Republic of Indonesia is limited to the territory of the former Dutch East Indies.

"Pasir Island was never included in the administration of the Dutch East Indies. Thus, Pasir Island was never included in the territory of the Republic of Indonesia."

Pulau Pasir merupakan pulau yang dimiliki Australia berdasarkan warisan dari Inggris. Pulau tersebut dimiliki oleh Inggris berdasarkan Ashmore and Cartier Acceptance Act, 1933, dan dimasukkan ke dalam wilayah administrasi Negara Bagian Australia Barat pada tahun 1942. — Abdul Kadir Jailani (@akjailani) October 24, 2022

Dutch East Indies was Indonesia's colonial name under the Netherlands' 350-year occupation. The international law referred by Abdul is called uti possidetis juris, which grants newly formed sovereign states the internal borders that their preceding colonisers had before their independence.

"Pasir Island is an Australian-owned island based on British heritage. The island was owned by the British under the Ashmore and Cartier Acceptance Act [in] 1933, and was incorporated into the administrative territory of the State of Western Australia in 1942," Abdul said.

Fauzan, associate fellow at the Asian Institute of International Affairs and Diplomacy at School of International Studies in Universiti Utara Malaysia, agreed with Abdul's assessment and said that the Timorese may have a slim chance to win at the court.

"Although geographically the islands are closer to Indonesia than Australia, it will be very hard for them to claim the islands if they don't follow international law," Fauzan said.

Historical claims to a place will be a "weak" argument to be used at the court, as seen by Beijing's loss to the Philippines over its South China Sea "nine-dash line " claim at the 2016 international arbitral tribunal, Fauzan said.

But another official offered a much more nationalist remark. Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said in a news briefing on Monday: "Surely, each and every metre of Indonesian land should be defended, especially if the destinations could potentially improve the welfare of locals."

His remarks also resonated with some online commenters, including those that urge Jakarta to learn from the losses of Sipadan-Ligitan Islands to Malaysia in 2002, and Timor Leste, also in the same year.

Responding to This Week in Asia's requests for comments on the potential lawsuit, an Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said: "Australia and Indonesia have a long history of working closely and collaboratively on a range of maritime and international law issues, including our maritime boundaries and managing Indonesian traditional fishing around the Ashmore and Cartier Islands.

"We will continue to work closely with Indonesia on all maritime issues affecting our two countries and the region," the spokesperson said.

What's behind the dispute?

According to Ferdi, the activities of the Timorese on the islands and their waters can be traced back centuries ago, as graves of the tribe's ancestors and their artefacts were found on the islands. The island was also used as a resting spot for Timorese fishermen after a long night of harvesting sea cucumbers and various fishes in the waters.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

It is common for Indonesian fishermen to sail long distances to the southern Indonesian hemisphere, even trespassing Australian waters.

In 1974, Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding with Australia that allows Indonesian fishermen to fish in 50,000 square metres of Australian waters, including Ashmore Reef and Cartier Island, provided the fishermen use traditional, non-machine boats.

In March, nine Indonesian fishermen drowned after their boat capsized in the marine resource-rich seas west of Ashmore Reef. Their bodies were never found, while three other crew survived.

There are also long-standing maritime boundary issues between Indonesia and Australia.

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) dictates that an exclusive economic zones of a coastal country can extend up to 200 nautical miles onshore, while the outer limit of a country's continental shelf shall not stretch beyond 350 nautical miles, or 400 miles, of the baselines of the territorial sea.

This resulted in both countries sharing an overlapping exclusive economic zones (EEZs) claim in the Timor Sea, which should be solved through "an equitable solution" according to Unclos mandate.

Australia and Indonesia had resolved their overlapping claims in 1997 with the signing of the so-called Perth Treaty. The treaty established the line between the EEZs of Australia and Indonesia in accordance with equidistance principles.

To this day, Indonesia has not ratified the treaty although its principles have been upheld by both nations. Timor Leste's independence in 2002 had fundamentally changed the objectives of the treaty, which must be resolved through negotiations between Jakarta and Dili.

In 2018, Timor Leste and Australia signed the Timor Sea Maritime Boundary Treaty that settled both nations' maritime boundaries dispute, while Indonesia has not resolved its maritime boundary issue with Timor Leste.

Both Jakarta and Canberra agreed that some of the technical aspects in the Perth Treaty will have to be amended following the signing of the Timor Sea Treaty, but this discussion has stalled due to pandemic and the different perspectives on maritime boundaries between both countries.

Back in Kupang, the provincial capital of East Nusa Tenggara, Ferdi said he would keep marching on with the lawsuit, ignoring the foreign ministry's remarks.

Ferdi also receives tailwind from the tribe's 2021 class action victory over 2009 Montara oil rig spill in the Timor Sea, where an Australian Federal Court granted substantial compensations to thousands of seaweed farmers of West Timor whose livelihoods were destroyed by the environmental disaster.

"I have won the sea pollution case in the Australian court before, and now I believe that the court will side with Indonesia's indigenous peoples," he said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.