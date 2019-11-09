'It is time to stop vaping': Kansas reports 6th US death linked to mystery illness

NEW YORK - A Kansas resident was the sixth person to die in the United States of a mysterious respiratory illness related to vaping, state officials said on Tuesday (Sept 10), as public health officials scrambled to understand a nationwide health problem.

"It is time to stop vaping," Kansas State Health Officer Dr Lee Norman Norman said in a statement.

"If you or a loved one is vaping, please stop."

US public health officials are investigating 450 cases of vaping-related lung illness across 33 states and one US territory.

The nationwide investigation led by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration has not linked the illnesses to any specific e-cigarette product.

Many of the reported illnesses involved vaping products, including cannabis products, containing vitamin E acetate, an oil derived from vitamin E that can be dangerous if inhaled.

The vaping industry has blamed the surge in the contagion on black market products, but health officials have yet to rule out any vaping devices as a potential cause.

"We agree with the FDA - if you don't want to die or end up in a hospital, stop vaping illegal THC oils immediately," said a spokesman from the American Vaping Association.