Japanese teen suspected of trading uranium

A 16-year-old high school student who allegedly manufactured explosives at home is being investigated for trading small amounts of radioactive uranium online, investigative sources said.

The Metropolitan Police Department has already sent papers to prosecutors on the male student in Tokyo for allegedly violating the Explosives Control Law. He is said to have manufactured yellowcake, the raw material of enriched uranium, and sold it online without official permission.

The MPD is also investigating the student for possibly violating the Nuclear Reactor Regulation Law, the sources said.

Around November 2017, several small batches of a powder called "99.9 per cent uranium" were put up for sale through online auctions, the sources said. The MPD, which began its investigation based on a report from the Secretariat of the Nuclear Regulation Authority, found the powders had been purchased by several people, including the student, the sources said.

The powders were shipped in sealed glass containers. These were examined by the Japan Atomic Energy Agency, a national research and development institution based in Ibaraki Prefecture.

The agency determined the powders contained natural uranium and depleted uranium, which is created during the processing of natural uranium into nuclear fuel.

Yellowcake, which is created by removing impurities after natural uranium is melted, was seized from the student's home. When questioned by police, he is said to have admitted to buying uranium online and manufacturing yellowcake.

Based on the small amount of uranium involved, the student's statements and other factors, the MPD believes that he did not intend to make a bomb but was prompted by curiosity about chemistry.

In gas form, yellowcake is used to concentrate uranium 235 for use as fuel in nuclear power generation. When concentrated further, it can be a raw material to make nuclear weapons. The student is said to have sold the yellowcake he manufactured to at least three people through the online auctions. The MPD is still investigating what the buyers did with the purchases.

On Monday, the MPD sent papers to prosecutors on the student on suspicion that he violated the Explosives Control Law through such actions as manufacturing erythritol tetranitrate (ETN), a highly lethal explosive, at his home.