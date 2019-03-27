Jeers as UK MP likens shame of Brexit failure to wartime loss of Singapore

Some members of Britain's Conservative Party who support Brexit have been accused of living in the colonial past and holding jingoist instincts that could upset potential trade partners, right as the country struggles to find a way out of the European Union and into new trade deals.

Britain's pride in its wartime victories has come under scrutiny in the past, but this time it was a senior Conservative politician comparing Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to solve Brexit to a military loss that caused controversy.

Crispin Blunt, a former minister and strong supporter of the UK leaving the European Union even without an agreement, said May "has just put the final torpedo into her own deal and any real prospect of Brexit, and that her statement will represent the most shameful surrender by a British leader since Singapore in 1942".

His comment was greeted with jeers in parliament, and immediate derision on social media.

"Why are Brexiteers so obsessed with the old Empire?" asked political commentator Lester Holloway on Twitter. "They need to understand the age when a very British form of white supremacy ruled the waves ain't coming back."

on Twitter Why are Brexiteers so obsessed with the old Empire? Tory MP Crispin Blunt comparing May's deal with "surrender" of Singapore in 1942 right now. They need to understand the age when a very British form of white supremacy ruled the waves ain't coming back, No Deal or no No Deal. — Lester Holloway (@brolezholloway) March 25, 2019

The 1942 loss of Singapore, which was a British colony after the second world war, was something prime minister Winston Churchill struggled to come to terms with.

Japanese troops landed in Singapore on February 7, having already battled British forces across the peninsula for two months. They easily beat British and Australian troops and took tens of thousands of prisoners of war.

In the following three-year occupation of the Southeast Asian island, Japanese military police introduced the system of Sook Ching, which in Chinese means "purging through purification" to get rid of anyone - especially ethnic Chinese - regarded as hostile to Japan.

As many as 70,000 mainly male ethnic Chinese were taken to deserted spots and systematically shot.

Victorious Japanese troops marching into Fullerton Square in Singapore on February 16, 1942.

Photo: Imperial War Museums

Blunt is a former army officer who was educated at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and is the son of a major-general in the British Army.

His Singapore comment followed UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson's announcement in February that he would send HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy's only active aircraft carrier, to the South China Sea.

In a speech that seemed a return to wartime rhetoric, Williamson said Western allies must be prepared to "use hard power to support our interests", and failing to intervene against aggressive foreign powers "risks our nation being seen as little more than a paper tiger".

China's ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming accused Williamson of using "gunboat diplomacy".

The carrier would not be the first British ship to patrol the region after the navy repeatedly said it wanted to increase activities in Asia. It recently carried out drills with the US and Japan, among others.

On Monday, the UK parliament took control of the Brexit process from the prime minister after she admitted not having enough support to put her deal to another vote, having already lost twice.

MPs approved an amendment for a series of "indicative" parliamentary votes on options for an alternative Brexit agreement with the EU that are likely to take place on Wednesday.

There is a real possibility Britain could find itself facing a Brexit with no customs or tariff deals in place with the EU, its largest and closest trading partner.

So far the UK has only signed post-Brexit trade agreements with a few countries, including Switzerland, South Africa and Israel.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.