Jeremy Lin talks coronavirus-related violence against Asians?

Jeremy Lin spoke out on the subject of Covid-19-related racism and hate crimes against Asians all over the world after his final NBA G League game of the season ﻿on Tuesday (March 9) night.

“First it’s tragic and heartbreaking,” the 32-year-old Lin told the Post by virtual conference from the NBA G League’s bubble in Orlando, Florida. “You see the headlines everyday. A guy yesterday was yelling at a gym manager to go back to China. We see people who are getting burned or stabbed or robbed … if you really want to know the stories you just need to look it up.”

Lin has been outspoken on the issue and in late February posted on social media that a fellow G League player had called him “coronavirus” on the court. Lin refused to “name or shame” the player and the G League said it was investigating the incident.

Hate crimes directed towards Asians have been on the rise around the world since the coronavirus pandemic was first reported early last year. Lin previously posted on Instagram that Covid-19-related Asian victims were “close to my heart”.

“At the end of the day, I think to overcome it – and I’ve said this all the time – for me social justice isn’t only about the Asian-American experience, it’s about understanding every single experience, from every single type of person, and caring.”

Racist incidents towards Asians have been on the rise in a number of Western countries, most notably in the United States. The FBI warned at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak that they expected to see a rise in hate crimes in America.

Federal hate crime data for 2020 has yet to be released, though hate crimes in 2019 were at the highest level in over 10 years. Lin was born in Torrance, California to Taiwanese parents who immigrated to the US in the 1970s.

He has reported racist incidents throughout his career, including instances at Harvard University where he attended and played basketball from 2006 -10. Lin said the most important thing is to continue the discussion out in the open so people are aware of what is going on in the US and around the world.

“The first step is talking about it, and not allowing it to thrive or be buried under the news cycle. We are starting to talk more about it and hopefully that is the first step in everybody who is trying to help and that will help raise awareness. Again, we’re just going to keep pushing forward with it.”

Now that the G League season is over Lin said he is hoping an NBA team picks him up, but that he also has a number of things he is working on off the court.

“Right now there are a lot of social justice issues, there’s a lot of philanthropic work that I want to do, especially around Asian-American issues. So those are things that I will be looking at as I go back home.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.